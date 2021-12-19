Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Omicron numbers continue to surge globally.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau states, “This is not the time to make a non-essential trip abroad. If you are traveling, know that on Tuesday, December 21st, we are restoring the requirement for all travelers returning to Canada to present a negative PCR test – even for those who went out of the country for less than 72 hours yours. Also know that the test must be done in a country other than Canada. We will continue to do whatever it takes to protect and protect all Canadians from COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.”

Ontario has reported over 4,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus on Sunday.

Globally there are major numbers of the virus being reported.

Sadiq KHAN, the Mayor of London in the UK stated today, “The Omicron variant has spread rapidly across the capital. Today I have declared a major incident in London because of the serious threat of COVID-19 to our city. This will help us avoid disruption to frontline services and to the life-saving booster vaccine rollout”.

“In the last week, cases have increased to the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

Staff absences are already impacting our emergency services.”

The UK is reporting 12,133 Omicron cases today. On Sunday in the UK there are 82,886 new coronavirus cases. This represents a 69% increase from a week ago.

Netherlands under Lockdown until January 13, 2022

Under the mandate of the lockdown, People in their homes may receive no more than 2 visitors aged 13 and over per day. On 24, 25 and 26 December and on 31 December and 1 January the maximum number of visitors aged 13 and over is 4 per day.

The Netherlands is under a lockdown. Most business are closed, including: Food and drink venues such as restaurants and bars.

Locations for artistic and cultural activities, such as cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

Zoos and amusement parks are closed. Indoor sporting locations, such as gyms and swimming pools are also closed.

Non-essential shops such as clothing shops, department stores and hardware shops are also closed.

A few locations may remain open: Essential shops such as supermarkets, pet shops, chemists, opticians and wholesalers may open from 05:00 to 20:00.

Service providers such as lawyers and notaries may be open for their regular opening hours.

Finland Re-Issues Mask Requirements

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) states, “Celebrating Christmas and New Year together is important – so plan ahead to keep everyone safe. This year, we once again celebrate Christmas holidays in exceptional conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. This is why you should plan ahead and make sure that the festivities at Christmas and New Year are as safe as possible for everyone.

“Even if COVID-19 is spreading at a fast pace this Christmas, too, we are now protected by vaccines, and luckily most people have already received their two doses. If you have not got your vaccinations yet, this would be a good time to do it – you could think of it as a Christmas present for yourself and others”, says Director Mika Salminen from the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).