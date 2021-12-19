It was a far different time back in 1967, Canada was celebrating its Centennial. In the United States the Vietnam War was on, and the USO tour highlighted by Bob Hope was on.

Between 1941 and 1991, Bob Hope made 57 tours for the United Service Organizations, entertaining active duty American military personnel around the world. He along with a star-studded cast of stars sought to raise the morale of soldiers, sailors, airman and marines.

In 1997, the United States Congress passed a bill that made Hope an honorary veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces.

It is interesting to look back to the comedy during this tour and how the mixture of old and new for the day seemed to mix easily.