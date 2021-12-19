THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is reporting 4,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

This represents the largest single day report in eight months. The last time the daily total was this high, Ontario was under a Stay-At-Home Order.

On Friday there were new restrictions issued for Ontario that came into effect today.

Those restrictions include a reduction in capacity at all arenas and sporting venues to 50 per cent capacity as well as severe restrictions on restaurants and bars.

Ontario was issuing Rapid Testing at LCBO locations across the province, however most locations have reported they are already out of the kits.