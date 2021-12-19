THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – Ontario is reporting 4,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
This represents the largest single day report in eight months. The last time the daily total was this high, Ontario was under a Stay-At-Home Order.
On Friday there were new restrictions issued for Ontario that came into effect today.
Those restrictions include a reduction in capacity at all arenas and sporting venues to 50 per cent capacity as well as severe restrictions on restaurants and bars.
Ontario was issuing Rapid Testing at LCBO locations across the province, however most locations have reported they are already out of the kits.
- There are 20,847 active cases, up from 17,882 yesterday.
- 283 people are in hospital testing positive for COVID-19, down from 382 yesterday.
- More than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit date to the Daily Bed Census, which could mean a potential rise in the number of hospitalized patients when the number of hospitals reporting increases.
- Today’s update notes 905 of the new cases were unvaccinated individuals, 142 were partially vaccinated, and 2,977 were fully vaccinated. The vaccination status for 153 others is listed as unknown.
- 159 people are in ICU due to COVID-19. Of those, 146 people are testing positive and 13 are testing negative. There are 95 people in an intensive care unit (ICU) due to COVID on a ventilator.
- Due to incomplete data reporting on weekends, vaccination status data for hospital and ICU admissions is not updated on Sunday’s.
- 11.3 million people in Ontario are fully vaccinated, and five per cent of the province has one dose of COVID vaccine.
- 1.7 million people have received a booster (third dose) since August 2021.
- The province reported 51,151 tests were processed yesterday, resulting in an 8.7 per cent positivity rate.