THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested and charged Shane Franklin KRUCHAK, a Thunder Bay man with Second-Degree Murder after a Saturday morning incident that led to the death of a 35-year-old local man.

Shane Franklin KRUCHAK, 47, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Second Degree Murder

• Breach of Probation

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a laneway in the 200-block area of May Street South just before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 18 following reports of a male in need of emergency medical attention.

Firefighters with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and paramedics with Superior North EMS were also dispatched.

When police arrived on scene they observed a 35-year-old male victim who appeared to have sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing.

An investigation led officers to a nearby apartment where a male suspect was located and placed under arrest. He was transported to TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim and accused were known to each other.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are now involved in the continued investigation.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place in Thunder Bay on Monday, December 20.

Anyone with information that could assist this investigation is asked to call police at 684-1200, or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.

The accused is expected to appear in bail court on Sunday, December 19.