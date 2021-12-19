Nipigon – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Nipigon to Marathon, Terrace Bay and Schreiber.

Widespread snow, heavy at times, combined with gusty winds resulting in reduced visibility and poor travel conditions on Highway 17 is forecast for tonight into Monday. The is also a risk of freezing drizzle follows as snow tapers off early Monday morning.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Hazards: Snow accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Local blowing snow due to wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Risk of freezing drizzle.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.