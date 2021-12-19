GREENSTONE – NEWS – Highway 11 was closed due to a fatal motor vehicle collision on December 17th and 18th for over 12 hours.

The OPP report that on December 17, 2021 at 9:56 p.m. officers from the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, between Geraldton and Jellicoe.

The investigation revealed that a Transport Trailer unit and a dump truck had collided.

One driver at the scene was pronounced deceased and the other with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Edwerd BOLT, 46 years old of Neebing, ON.

Members of the Greenstone OPP continue to investigate this collision under the direction of the Highway Safety Division Traffic Investigation Management Enforcement (TIME) Team. Hwy #11 was closed between 10 pm last night until 2:45 pm this afternoon. Please use caution and drive to the road conditions.