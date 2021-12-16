Instead of focusing on life’s circumstances, Sean Frimpong had a vision of what life could be like. Inspired by his own vision, he knew it was possible to make millions even without a formal education. When an injury caused him to lose his college scholarship and forced him to drop out of school, Sean had to find a new way to make money. Through investing and e-commerce, Sean Frimpong learned to make millions and see nothing as impossible again.

Growing up, Sean’s father may not have had much, but he raised the children right. Experiencing the loss of his mother proved to be the hardest thing Sean ever had to go through. But he always had a dream of the life he was meant to live. Sean wanted to give back to his dad for all the hard work he had put into their lives. To accomplish this, his brother taught him how to invest. So, with the last $500 he had, Sean took his brother’s advice and multiplied his net worth tenfold in a month. As he expanded into small business ventures and e-commerce, Sean became a 6-figure serial entrepreneur knowing no limits. By the time he was 19, he wrote and published the best-selling book, The Million Dollar Mindset: The Life Changing Power Of A Wealthy Mind. After selling over 30 million copies in five months, Sean wrote his second book, 10 Keys To Financial Freedom: School Never Taught You This.

One of the biggest lessons Sean has learned is that you must adopt a strong mindset. Without it, everything will affect you. Establishing a firm foundation and clientele were hard building blocks for Sean. But his mindset helped him break through any barriers. Once you adopt the “millionaire mindset,” you will see opportunity everywhere. “Never give up and take the opportunity when you see it. So many people see their opportunities and let it pass them by. That’s why they are not successful. You have to have the heart to be an entrepreneur,” he says.

Sean never compares himself to the competition. Instead of placing himself in a category to measure up, he does what he knows best. And that’s being authentically Sean Frimpong. With over 1 million followers on TikTok and more than 200k followers on Instagram, Sean’s message is that financial freedom is both your right and within reach. All you have to do is take the steps to achieve it.

What’s next for Sean? He is always looking for his next big opportunity. He plans to start a car rental business, and share his expertise at live speaking events. You can follow Sean on Instagram @Ayehxncho.