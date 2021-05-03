Coming to America at the age of 11, Sean Frimpong wasn’t brought up in an exclusively rich household. He shifted to the US along with his father and two other siblings. For forever, he was familiarized and aware of the significance of financial freedom in every individual’s life. He was also committed to provide his father with a better standard of living and humbly return all that he had done for his children. Nevertheless, the need for better financial security and stability secured a great deal of importance in Sean Frimpong’s life. Therefore, going through all the ups and downs; all the challenges dropped down upon him, he established his own business at the age of 18. His hard work and perseverance kept him going.

However, the beginning of his journey in the specific field of finance began a year earlier. After turning 17, still a teenager Sean Frimpong began trading in stocks and shares. Having started investing so early in life gave him various insights and experiences about the financial market, ultimately turning him into a pro. Slowly as he set up his own business, his previous knowledge and learnings about the sector also helped him in achieving his dreams. After his first business became a great success, he decided to invest that money into another startup which subsequently grew to over six figures.

Further, Entrepreneur Sean Frimpong started selling his information online and scaled innumerable businesses over six figures. Along with this, he continued his growth and development activities, expanding his horizon and creating more 5 figures per month businesses. As for today, he has 5 Ecom shops which make over five figures a month! He also believes in being open about his journey and therefore wants to spread the word out to the masses as well. ‘The Million Dollar Mindset’ is a bestseller that Sean Frimpong wrote in an attempt to reach out to his audiences about his ways and knowledge of finance. Selling 5000 copies in its first week, the book surely was a hit!

Pertaining to the same thought and goal, Sean Frimpong has also worked around many finance-related courses and programs, so that more and more people can be incorporated into this mission. What he aspires to do is to make others understand that a rich background or top-notch job isn’t the only guarantee of financial freedom. There are other aspects and domains which can make wonders in the lives of individuals, provided that they are interested in following them.

Business to Sean is his all-time priority. Therefore, it is needless to express the hardcore efforts and dedication that he has put into it. Starting small, Sean has made huge fortunes. He has turned micro startups into massive business organizations of amazing wealth and returns. His work isn’t a justification for his accomplishments but the very reality of how he is an idol and inspiration for many. Having a large number of followers on various social media platforms as well, Entrepreneur Sean Frimpong is a man of popularity and shine.

Connect with Sean on Instagram – @ayehxncho