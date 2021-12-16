It’s easy to give up on your dreams if you don’t know where to start. This is the reason so many people feel stuck. But Aaron Pursell has discovered that with the right tools, anything is possible.

Through time, Aaron has learned two things: he has a passion for entrepreneurship and he has a talent for sales. At 19 years old, he was the top seller at a call center selling timeshares, and in 2016 he started his first business operating a mobile medical marijuana dispensary in San Diego. It was at this time he discovered the power of working for yourself and never looked back. But his business took a big hit when California legalized recreational marijuana in 2017. Aaron also realized the problem with entrepreneurship. Without the right financing, it’s hard to survive. Because of strict regulations imposed by the government on the industry, Aaron was forced to close shop.

This was not the end for Aaron. He has learned never to view loss as failure. In 2018, he was also introduced to the idea of properly leveraging credit cards to fund a business startup or scale an existing business. After funding $50k in 0% interest credit cards himself, he invested in educational resources to assert himself as an expert in the niche. He started Credit Fundr to help other entrepreneurs get the financing they needed to start or scale their business.

“I wanted to change the paradigm and general perspective of credit. Most Americans don’t know how to utilize it to their advantage and most give credit, especially credit cards, a bad rap because they were never properly educated on how it can be used advantageously and leverage into cash flow opportunities,” says Aaron Pursell.

Aaron recognizes that life has failed most people in offering appropriate financial education. His Creative Financing Mastery class is offered as an extension of Credit Fundr with an end goal of teaching clients to invest in themselves through education and resources. “Fear is your worst enemy… There are definitely times when you have to take a leap of faith and be comfortable with not being certain of an outcome,” says Aaron Pursell.

Aaron believes everyone should understand the difference between “good” and “bad” credit. Credit Sweepr helps individuals in need of credit repair solutions, helping them understand how credit can be properly utilized to achieve their life’s goals.