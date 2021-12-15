Atikokan – NEWS – On December 14, 2021 at around 9:50 pm officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in the Township of Atikokan, and spoke with the driver. As a result the driver was arrested at the scene and brought to the Atikokan Detachment for tests.

Matthew BUCHAN, aged 22, from Atikokan was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs sec.320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) sec. 320.14(1)(b)

His drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Atikokan on January 12, 2022.