December 15, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – There were 14 incidents called in to Thunder Bay Police on Tuesday.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 12/14/2021 to 12/15/2021

Recent incidents
14 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
2 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
7 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
5 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life