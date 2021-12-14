Special Weather Statement Issued by Environment Canada

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Rain, heavy at times, is expected to begin Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning.

Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible by the time rain changes to snow on Thursday morning. Areas near Lake Superior could get higher amounts due to south/southeast winds off of the lake. Strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are also possible especially on Thursday afternoon.

Special weather statement in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Significant rainfall possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The event is due to a low pressure system that is expected to track through the Midwest into the Upper Great Lakes by Wednesday. There is still uncertainty into the location and intensity of the system. Appropriate warnings may be issued if the situation warrants.