Thunder Bay – NEWS – Pair charged with forcible confinement following home takeover investigation

A Montreal man and a Fort McMurray man face multiple charges, including forcible confinement, after being arrested in Thunder Bay following an investigation into a home takeover on the city’s south-side.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Units were dispatched to an address in the 1900 block of Frederica Street at about 2:45 pm on Monday, December 13, to check on the welfare of a possible victim of an ongoing home takeover.

When police entered, they located two male suspects.

An investigation revealed the homeowner was a victim of an ongoing home takeover. Police learned that during the home takeover, the victim was not allowed to answer their door while the two males operated drug trafficking activities from the residence.

Police seized cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Bayan Hassan IDRIS, 32, of Fort McMurray, AB, is charged with:

• Forcible Confinement

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Mupha KWAMBANDA, 45, of Montreal, is charged with:

• Forcible Confinement

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Both appeared in bail court on Tuesday, December 14 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.