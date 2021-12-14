DRYDEN – NEWS – On December 13th, 2021 at approximately 1:06 pm officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in Zealand Township (east of Dryden).

The accused fled the location prior to officer’s arrival. Officers located the accused shortly after in a motor vehicle west of the City of Dryden and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The motor vehicle failed to stop, due to public safety concerns the officers discontinued the traffic stop.

The motor vehicle was later located in Machin Township by officers at which time the accused fled on foot. With the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine (K-9) and Aviation Services officers located and arrested the accused at approximately 3:41 pm.

As a result, a 27 year old individual from Thunder Bay, Ontario has been charged with the following offences:

Uttering Threats- Cause death or Bodily Harm- Criminal Code 264.1(1)(a)

Assault- Criminal Code 266

Flight from peace officer- Criminal Code 320.17

Dangerous operation – Criminal Code 320.13(1)

Assault with a Weapon – Criminal Code 267(a)

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent – Criminal Code 335(1)

The name of the accused is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused has been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on December 14th, 2021.