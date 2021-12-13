Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 22 (twenty-two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

The total current active cases is 71 as 66 cases have been resolved. In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case that has already been followed-up on and resolved was added to the cumulative case count today.

All 22 of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.

Causes of Cases

8 Household contact

6 Other close contact

4 Travel outside NWO

3 No known exposure

1 Pending

One fewer person is in hospital according to the report from the TBDHU.