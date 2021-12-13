Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting 22 (twenty-two) new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.
The total current active cases is 71 as 66 cases have been resolved. In addition, through data quality checks, 1 case that has already been followed-up on and resolved was added to the cumulative case count today.
All 22 of the new cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities.
Causes of Cases
- 8 Household contact
- 6 Other close contact
- 4 Travel outside NWO
- 3 No known exposure
- 1 Pending
One fewer person is in hospital according to the report from the TBDHU.