December 13, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

NetNewsLedger
man behind bars in jail

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The past twenty-four hours saw more calls for service for Thunder Bay Police.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last report.

Daily update from 12/12/2021 to 12/13/2021

Recent incidents
14 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
Violent
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
5 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
3 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life