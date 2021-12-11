Winnipeg – TECH – Winnipeg Police AIR1 Police Helicopter was used by police in safely bringing a high speed pursuit to a safe and successful, at least for police incident.

Winnipeg Police state that, “On December 9, 2021, at approximately 9:37 p.m., an East District General Patrol supervisor observed a stolen sedan travelling in the area of Panet Road and Dugald Road in the city.

Other police units attended, at which time AIR1 (the WPS helicopter) took control and maintained visual contact of the vehicle as it drove dangerously through the East District area.

Officers deployed a tire deflation device but were unsuccessful. At one point, as officers attempted to contain the sedan, the driver drove onto a boulevard and a sidewalk.

AIR1 continued to follow the vehicle as ground units began to pursue from a distance.

At 9:55 pm CST, the car eventually came to a stop in the Munroe West neighbourhood, and the driver was safely taken into custody after attempting to resist arrest.

A search of the driver and vehicle resulted in the seizure of a knife with a serrated blade, 15.8 grams of cocaine (potential street value of $1,260), 12.9 grams of methamphetamine (potential street value of $1,290) and 28 unknown pills.

A small amount of money was also seized.

The driver was found to be the subject of a Canada-wide warrant of apprehension and suspension of his parole (issued on October 13, 2021). He was also found to be a lifetime suspended/prohibited driver.

The vehicle was reported stolen on November 11, 2021.

Allan David Graveline, a 25-year-old male of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine

Resist Peace Officer

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Operation of a Conveyance While Prohibited Pursuant to Federal or Provincial Act

Graveline was detained in custody.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.