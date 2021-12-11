OTTAWA – LIVING – A recall of Great Value and Belmont Meats brand Chicken Burgers due to undeclared egg in the product has been issued.

Summary

Brand(s) : Great Value, Belmont Meats

: Great Value, Belmont Meats Product : Chicken Burgers

: Chicken Burgers Companies: Belmont Meat Products Ltd.

Belmont Meat Products Ltd. Issue : Food – Allergen – Egg

: Food – Allergen – Egg Category: Meat and poultry (Frozen)

Meat and poultry (Frozen) What to do : If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products

: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products Audience : General public

: General public Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Great Value Chicken Burgers 904 g (8 x 113 g) 6 28915 82529 9 All Best Before dates up to and including 2022 JL 27 Belmont Meats Chicken Burgers 852 g (6 x 142 g) 0 60597 38361 0 All Best Before dates up to and including 2022 JL 27

Issue

Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Great Value brand and Belmont Meats brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold nationally.

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.