OTTAWA – LIVING – A recall of Great Value and Belmont Meats brand Chicken Burgers due to undeclared egg in the product has been issued.
Summary
- Brand(s): Great Value, Belmont Meats
- Product: Chicken Burgers
- Companies: Belmont Meat Products Ltd.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
- Category: Meat and poultry (Frozen)
- What to do: If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products
- Audience: General public
- Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Great Value
|
Chicken Burgers
|
904 g (8 x 113 g)
|
6 28915 82529 9
|
All Best Before
dates up to and
including 2022
JL 27
|
Belmont Meats
|
Chicken Burgers
|
852 g (6 x 142 g)
|
0 60597 38361 0
|
All Best Before
dates up to and
including 2022
JL 27
Issue
Belmont Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Great Value brand and Belmont Meats brand Chicken Burgers from the marketplace because they may contain egg which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold nationally.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
- If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.