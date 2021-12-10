Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report they have a suspect in custody, Joshua Robert OTTERTAIL in a series of Circle K robberies over recent days.

Police state that the suspect involved in a pair of Thursday morning armed robberies at south-side convenience stores was arrested by police and subsequently connected to four other recent armed robbery incidents.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Circle K convenience store at 745 Simpson Street just after 8:30 am on Thursday, December 9. 2021 following reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police learned a male suspect armed with a knife had entered the store, approached the store clerk and made demands for cash and store merchandise.

The accused then fled the scene.

Minutes later the accused was located and arrested in the 300 block of Heron Street.

Police identified the accused and confirmed he was also responsible for an armed robbery that had occurred that same morning at the Circle K store at 340 May Street.

During that incident, the accused was armed with a knife when he entered the store, approached the store clerk, and made demands for store merchandise. The accused was forced out of the store by employees with a broom and trash can.

Further investigation by members of the Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit connected the male suspect with four other recent robberies that had occurred between November 22nd and December 9th at various Circle K locations in the Simpson and Arthur Streets areas of the city.

Joshua Robert OTTERTAIL, 30, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Robbery with a Weapon x 6

• Disguise with Intent x 6

OTTERTAIL appeared in bail court on Friday, December 10, 2021 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.