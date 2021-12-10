Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested four, including a Mississauga man, and seized cocaine and crack cocaine following the search of a north-side home Thursday.
Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Task Unit and the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of College Street just before 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 9. 2021.
The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity.
A number of suspects were located and detained inside the home. Two suspects were charged with drug-trafficking related offences. The two other suspects attempted to provide officers with false names, however, a continued investigation confirmed their real identities.
Four accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.
The estimated potential street value of drugs seized exceeds $21,000 CAD.
Liban YUSUF, 26, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:
• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of trafficking
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Delaney KAKEKAYSKUNG, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:
• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of trafficking
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Linda Chancey LEDGER, 30, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:
• Obstruct Peace Officer
John Martin RECOLLET, 39, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:
• Obstruct Peace Officer
All four appeared in bail court on Friday, December 10. 2021.
YUSUF and KAKEKAYSKUNG were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.
LEDGER and RECOLLET were released with conditions and future appearance dates.
None of the accused are considered guilty until proven so in a court of law.
Signs of illegal activity – Can YOU Assist Police?
If a property is being used for an illegal activity you may notice some common signs.
Seeing one of these signs doesn’t always mean illegal activity is going on, but if they happen often or together, a problem may exist.
Some common signs of illegal activity include:
- frequent visitors at all times of the day and night
- frequent late night activity
- extensive home security
- residents that are rarely seen, distant or secretive
- windows blackened or curtains always drawn
- neglected property and yard
- people repeatedly visiting the property who only go to the door for a short time
- residents who regularly meet vehicles near the property for a short time
- strange odours coming from the house or garbage
- garbage that contains numerous bottles and containers, particularly chemical containers
- putting garbage in a neighbour’s collection area
If there’s a suspicious property in your neighbourhood, don’t investigate it or approach its residents. You can safely and confidentially report a suspicious property to the Thunder Bay Police at 684-1200 or to Crimestoppers.