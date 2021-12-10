Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested four, including a Mississauga man, and seized cocaine and crack cocaine following the search of a north-side home Thursday.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the Emergency Task Unit and the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of College Street just before 6:30 pm on Thursday, December 9. 2021.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug-trafficking activity.

A number of suspects were located and detained inside the home. Two suspects were charged with drug-trafficking related offences. The two other suspects attempted to provide officers with false names, however, a continued investigation confirmed their real identities.

Four accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized exceeds $21,000 CAD.

Liban YUSUF, 26, of Mississauga, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Delaney KAKEKAYSKUNG, 28, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Linda Chancey LEDGER, 30, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Obstruct Peace Officer

John Martin RECOLLET, 39, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Obstruct Peace Officer

All four appeared in bail court on Friday, December 10. 2021.

YUSUF and KAKEKAYSKUNG were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.

LEDGER and RECOLLET were released with conditions and future appearance dates.

None of the accused are considered guilty until proven so in a court of law.