Vancouver – Business – “Film, television and streaming continues to make important contributions to community well-being as well as providing employment opportunities and support for local business,” said Bob D’Eith Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film. “I am proud of the hundreds of talented British Columbians whose creative and technical expertise continue to attract large-scale productions like Warner Bros. Television’s Superman & Lois to our province.”

“The provincial film commission at Creative BC is proud to have collaborated with Warner Bros. and the Superman & Lois crews on this high-profile TV series,” said Prem Gill, CEO, Creative BC. “The economic impacts are quite phenomenal, and for B.C. craftspeople, technicians, and artists working on a big budget show like this, the jobs truly build individual careers while they deepen our provincial expertise in leading edge production.”

New data released today demonstrates the economic impact of Warner Bros. Television’s DC drama series Superman & Lois in British Columbia, with over $95 million spent in-province on the first season alone.

The analysis by Oxford Economics found that 58 per cent of total in-province spending supported wages and salaries for local production crew and other labour, with the remaining 42 per cent spent on local goods and services from over 1,280 B.C.-based businesses.

Oxford Economics estimates just one season of production stimulated a total of 1,220 jobs in B.C., including 630 direct jobs created on the show. The series is estimated to have contributed approximately $137 million to the provincial GDP in 2020-21.

Superman & Lois is a DC Super Hero drama TV series, based on the iconic DC characters Superman and Lois Lane. The series is filmed in Surrey, Richmond, and Delta, British Columbia, and is centered on the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent, and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane, as they come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in todays’ society. As they return to idyllic Smallville with their sons to handle some family business, their lives are upended when a mysterious stranger enters their lives.