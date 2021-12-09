Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is revising the Letter of Instruction (LOI) to Owners/Operators of facilities where organized sports are played and/or practiced which was originally issued on September 29, 2021. Effective 12:01 a.m. January 31, 2022, anyone 12 years of age and older across the TBDHU catchment area who actively participates in organized sports (not just coaches, officials, etc.) will be required to provide proof of vaccination unless a medical exemption applies.

“By revising this letter of instruction, TBDHU is taking additional steps to ensure the protection for all involved in indoor sport, which in turn protects our schools and other community settings,” said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health. “With increasing cases in our area, there is an increased risk of exposure and spread in sporting activities, which can lead to disruption in those activities. Further, this can have significant impact on families, schools and other settings.”

Activities related to organized sports, by nature and particularly while indoors, increase close contact with other participants, and therefore have the potential to increase COVID-19 transmission. Specifically, close contact, heavy breathing, long exposure times, crowded indoor spaces, and masks removed during physical activity, all contribute to increased risk of COVID-19 transmission. Requiring more groups to be protected with COVID-19 vaccinations will help reduce this risk while continuing to maintain opportunities for sport.

The CLE Coliseum Clinic has walk-in appointments for first and second doses for anyone 12 years of age and older. For information on appointments in District Communities or at participating pharmacies, please visit the TBDHU website.