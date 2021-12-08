Thunder Bay – LIVING – Are you looking for that special holiday gift for a loved one? Or looking to get yourself a special gift?

Then this Saturday head to the Oliver Road Recreation Centre from 9 am to 2 pm. Admission is free.

Kevin Rzepa says this show will have sports collectable cards, coins, stamps and the opportunity for young people to learn more about the fun and sometimes profitable hobbies of collecting. Vendors are encouraged to give the kids some cards for free to get them started.

Now it is not likely vendors will be giving away any Wayne Gretzky rookie cards, but a start is a start on this fascinating hobby.

The show is for young and older alike.

You can also bring stamps, coins, and bank notes to find out their worth as there will be members from the coin club who are experts in this field as well as members from the stamp club.

There will also be very knowledgeable people on had to help you set a value on your sports cards to.

Skafs is supporting the show and they will have a lot of hockey, baseball, Pokemon boxed card sets and card supplies for sale.

You can also support Open Minds, by purchasing a ticket for the Canadian Mental Health draw.

Full COVID-19 protocols are in place. Masks must be worn, and you will need to fill in a contact form.