Two GTA and Two Locals Face Drug Trafficking Charges

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested four persons and seized crack cocaine following the search of a north-side apartment at an assisted-living facility Tuesday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South just before 6:40 pm on Tuesday, December 7.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

When officers entered the unit, they located four suspects. All were placed under arrest. One suspect refused to cooperate with arresting officers.

All four were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Ijahlon Kedar FRANCIS, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Fail to Comply with Sentence

Dajonte Nicana GAYLE-FORBES, 21, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Breach of Recognizance

Rosairio Henry MOFFATT, 65, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Jaime Kim OSMAR, 44, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All four appeared in bail court on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.