Thunder Bay – Tbaytel’s 12 Days of Christmas are here for another year of spreading good cheer throughout the region. From now until December 12th Tbaytel and its regional sales partners will be handing out presents, surprising organizations with festive celebrations and giving back to people and communities throughout northern Ontario all while respecting social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

The Tbaytel elves started their 12 Days of Christmas in a big way Monday December 1 surprising three Wesway families with everything they wanted for Christmas. The second day saw 144 hygiene kits dropped off to the United Way, 12 for every one of the 12 Days of Christmas, for men, women and children in the community. Customers at the Tbaytel Store were surprised on day three when they received a pair of Apple AirPods Pro with any purchase. Tbaytel elves collected donations and handed out gift cards at the Parade of Lights for day 4 before heading to the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society loaded with a brand new industrial washer and gifts for the animals on Day 5.

Local organizations received dozens of brand new sleds for local children to take to the hills for day 6 and transit users were thankful on day 7 when Tbaytel handed out passes for free bus rides at city hall. Today, December 8, Tbaytel sponsored a full day of meals at the Dew Drop Inn, helped serve clients there and handed out gifts.

“This is our way to thank the communities we serve and the people who make northern Ontario the wonderful place that it is,” said Tbaytel’s Director of Marketing & Communication Amy Meunier.

“Our 12 Days of Christmas campaign is all about random acts of kindness, giving back and celebrating the season. We look forward to surprising more community members and organizations in the days ahead.”

Started in 2015, Tbaytel’s 12 Days of Christmas is an employee-driven campaign that looks to make the season more merry and bright. Be sure to follow us on social media to see the surprises unfold each day.

For more information about Tbaytel’s 12 Days of Christmas and to see all of the celebrations from years past, visit tbaytel.net/12days.