Attawapiskat – On December 6, 2021 at approximately 8:36 am, members from the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) received reports of a person brandishing an edged weapon outside of a residence on Cedar Street in Attawapiskat.

NAPS officers responded and during the interaction a 29-year-old person was shot. The person was transported to hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. No officers were injured during the altercation.

NAPS has requested assistance from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and the James Bay OPP Detachments Crime Unit.

There is no concern for public safety at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.