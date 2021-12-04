Thunder Bay – Weather – There is a Weather Alert in effect for Thunder Bay, Superior West, Quetico, Raith and Upsala that is calling for heavy snow on Sunday.

Thunder Bay

For Saturday, the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies, there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. The temperature will fall to minus 9 in the afternoon. The wind chill near minus 14.

For Saturday night, and The Thunder Bay Police Association’s Parade of Lights the skies will be clear early in the evening. It will becoming partly cloudy late in the evening. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 16.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning are in store for Fort Frances on Saturday morning. Skies will be clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early in the morning. High of minus 5. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 9 in the afternoon.

Skies will become cloudy late in the evening. There will be periods of light snow beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 11. Wind chill near minus 14.

Sachigo Lake

Mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning are in the forecast for Sachigo Lake. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 16. Wind chill minus 30 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon. This means a risk of frostbite.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Winds will be blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 26. Wind chill near minus 24.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Dryden will see mainly cloudy skies on Saturday. There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of light snow before morning. Winds will be up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 20 in the evening.