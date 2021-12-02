Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 32 year old Sagatay Tait.

Sagatay was last seen on December 1st, 2021 in the area of Algoma Street and Red River Road.

Sagatay is described as being an Indigenous male, 5’7″, 140 lbs, with brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey jogging pants, a white t-shirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sagatay Tait is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.