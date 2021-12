Thunder Bay – NEWS – Issues with driver shortages continue to impact student transportation.

NORTH 64 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM, St. Bernard PM, Franco Supérieur PM cancelled for Friday, December 3 due to no driver available.

NORTH 65 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, Corpus Christi AM cancelled for Friday, December 3 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 33 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, École Catholique Franco-Supérieur AM cancelled for Friday, December 3 due to no driver available.