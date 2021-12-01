Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirms that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Mahmowenchike Family Development Centre (St. Ann School location) in Thunder Bay.

At this time, two individuals associated with the Child Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19. The initial public health investigation has shown that at least one of these individuals likely acquired the virus in the child care setting.

Public health and the Child Care Centre continue to work together to investigate and manage this situation. Additional measures will be taken as needed.