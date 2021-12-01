Fentanyl and Crack Cocaine Seized

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested two Toronto men amid a suspected home takeover on the city’s north-side on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the Community Oriented Response (COR) Unit were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Tamarack Place just before 2:15 pm EST on Tuesday, Nov. 30 following reports of unwanted persons.

When police entered the home, they located a room in which two persons were refusing to leave despite being unwelcomed.

The door of the room was being held shut by a male suspect when officers arrived. A second male suspect appeared to be in the process of destroying evidence in a bathroom.

Both males were arrested and transported to the TPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Further investigation led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, and cash.

Joshua JENKINS, 19, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Malachi Jabari WHYTE, 20, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.