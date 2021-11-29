Colexion is going to hit the market soon and the world of cricket is all into it. The biggest names in the game have all signed up for this venture.

Cricketing legends like Brendon McCullum, Chris Morris, David Malan , DJ bravo and Nicholas Pooran are already signed with up for selling their Exclusive NFT with Colexion.

Abhay Aggarwal, The CEO of Colexion has been spotted shooting with these cricketers round the clock. In a recent shoot for Colexion, Abhay Aggarwal was spotted laughing over something with West Indies Superman Nicholas pooran.

The love for NFT’s is rising globally, fans excitement to own a part of their favourite celebrity’s life is palpable.

In a candid interview with our publication, Abhay said, “You have no idea who is being signed by us in a few days”. With such lines coming out of an Indian, we can only expect it to be a Whale in the sport. While we keep guessing who this sports person is, Colexion is touted to be the next Pitstop for any and all sports based NFT.

With its launch and NFT sales going live in early December, Colexion will go global with some exclusive pricesless NFT.

Abhay Aggarwal said, “I have loved all these sports and Bollywood people all my life and now I am working with them, I can bet you, the world is not ready for such a big NFT platform but we are”, with that drive and passion, one can only imagine what’s happening at Colexion but whatever it is, it’s is Ginormous.