Thunder Bay – TECH – Crypto Bitcoin continues to have a drop down Black Weekend. Trading in the crypto is down over the weekend.

In trading to noon on November 28, 2021 the price is at $54,084.72.

The low for the day has been $53,731.

It is possible that the market is starting to look to other lower priced crypto currencies – or traders were selling off over the past week, cashing in on the gains made over the past weeks.