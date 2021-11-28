VANCOUVER – WEATHER – Southern British Columbia is getting blasted with rain and snow. Weather alerts and warnings are out there from Vancouver into the interior.

Heavy rain continues. Total rainfall amounts of 70 mm over southern sections to 120 mm near the mountains.

An intense Pacific frontal system will continues to give rain heavy at times this morning. The rain will start to ease this afternoon.

Locations: Metro Vancouver – Central, Southeast, Northeast and North Shore, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky – Squamish to Whistler, Sunshine Coast – Gibsons to Earls Cove.

There are warnings and alerts out for the highway routes inland including the Trans-Canada Highway and the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.

Rainfall amounts for this event will vary from about 70 mm in Vancouver and 90 mm in the Fraser Valley to 100 mm closer to the mountains. Gibsons will also receive 50 to 70 mm of rain. Squamish may see up to 120 mm, but the Sea to Sky highway is expected to receive lesser amounts.

Strong warming associated with this system has forced the freezing levels up well above the mountain tops. Snowmelt will contribute to runoff, increasing the risk of flooding and possibly impacting vulnerable landscapes and infrastructure.