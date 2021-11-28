Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – In the Thunder Bay District there are as many cases of COVID-19 this weekend as there were in 2020. There are 68 current active cases in the district.

With the outbreaks at a local daycare in Thunder Bay, and at local schools, it is sadly like that numbers will climb.

On Friday, Ontario reported 927 new cases of the novel coronavirus, marking the highest single-day case total reported since September 4, 2021 when 944 infections were reported. Ontario reported 854 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and two additional deaths linked to the disease.

Province-wide, the seven-day average is 729 cases. The week prior the number of cases was 635. Two weeks ago it was 563.

Many people are concerned that Ontario is headed toward another period of lockdown.

Yet on Friday there were anti-vaccine protestors at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, and on Saturday there were protesters at a vaccine clinic for youth.

There have been 3537 cases in the district along with 66 deaths. There have been massive sacrifices and efforts to curb what Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu has called a very sneaky virus.

Today looking at the situation we are facing a lot of uncertainty.

Omicron Causing Concerns

The Omicron virus, a variant of the COVID-19 virus has started travelling around the globe.

Although there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada, health officials have put in place new rules for travellers who have been in that region.

As a precautionary measure, until January 31, 2022, the Government of Canada is implementing enhanced border measures for all travellers who have been in the Southern Africa region — including South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Namibia— within the last 14 days before arriving in Canada.

Foreign nationals who have travelled in any of these countries within the previous 14 days will not be permitted entry into Canada.

Dutch health officials have confirmed 13 cases of the omicron variant among travellers who arrived in the Netherlands from South Africa.

Israel will likely ban entry by foreigners and mandate quarantine for all Israelis arriving from abroad. “Restrictions on the country’s borders is not an easy step, but it’s a temporary and necessary step,” states Prime Minister Naftali Bennet.