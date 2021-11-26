Thunder Bay – NEWS – There have been reports of COVID-19 at St. Martens School and St Ignatius. Those reports are accurate.

However a post on a social media site claiming a six year old girl has died is being called false by the school board.

The Thunder Bay Catholic School Board reports, “We have been made aware of a post that has been circulating on social media regarding a rumour regarding St. Bernard School.

“We want to reassure our Board community that this information is false. The post stated that there was a child-related death related to the COVID-19 Vaccine. We’re thankful this awful rumour is untrue.

“There was an incident which took place on the bus and we are thankful the student in question is doing well”.