When talking about Turkey, many people think of beaches, the sea, sun loungers, water scooters, and ancient ruins. However, it never occurs to anyone that in Turkey you can not only sunbathe by the sea but also have a great winter vacation in the mountains, snowboarding, and skiing. Many people immediately recall the mountains of Switzerland or Canada, but the most experienced tourists know that ski holidays in Turkey are no worse than in any other country.

The mountain slopes in Turkey are perfect for beginner snowboarders and skiers, or for families with children who want to have an unforgettable vacation. Mountain descents are moderate, without steep slopes. All first-class conditions have been created here: well-paved ski slopes, fantastic views, high-class service, and decent prices.

This type of winter holiday is a new experience for foreigners, as well as for residents of this country who buy homes in Turkey closer to the mountainous area to enjoy peace away from the noisy tourist areas.

Every year in such zones there are innovations associated with the laying of new tracks, lifts, and the construction of apartments and hotels near the resorts.

Compared to the famous winter resorts, Turkey offers tourists an excellent price-quality relationship. Everyone will be able to purchase an all-inclusive package at an adequate price and enjoy a ski pass, breakfast against the backdrop of picturesque views, and accommodation in the best hotels. Novice skiing enthusiasts will find here a great place to improve their skills and not face the difficulties of passing high-level trails.

All-inclusive

Turkey’s ski resorts offer educational services for children and adults. In addition, you can rent all the necessary equipment: protective clothing for skiing, ski and snowboard, drag and chair lifts. After an active day of skiing, in the evening, every vacationer can relax their tight muscles while visiting the spa complexes in the hotels, swimming in the cool pools, and warming up in the Turkish bath. After resting, guests can have fun at discos, and visit evening shows.

Major resorts

Turkey is ready to please tourists with many ski resorts, the slopes of which do not exceed 3 km. An excellent time to visit is from early December to late March. The best options to choose from are Uludag, Sarikamysh, Palandoken and Kartalkaya.

Uludag

This ski resort is located near Istanbul. An unusual name translated from Turkish means “big mountain”. Here you will find slopes with a height of 1700-2460 m, which are surrounded by a majestic coniferous forest. While riding here, you can enjoy not only sports activities, but also the beauty of the local nature. This is a great option for beginners, adults, and children, as the overwhelming majority here are easy tracks. By purchasing a vacation in one of the hotels located in this resort, you get access to climb the slopes.

Palandoken

Those who have ever skied and snowboarded before will be able to discover more challenging trails and get a new adrenaline rush at the Palandoken ski resort. This complex was opened several years ago, but today it is visited by tourists with different levels of sports training. The length of the track is 13 km long.

Those who are not afraid of difficulties and are ready for new achievements will be able to find new activities for themselves in the area for off-piste skiing.

When you come here with your family, you will have the opportunity to take an entry-level preparation course. Experienced professionals will teach you and your children how to stand and ski properly. The best period for skiing in this ski resort begins at the beginning of the year and lasts until the end of winter.

Sarikamysh

This ski resort will delight tourists not only with a mass of skiing services but also with the surrounding beauty. The complex is located among a pine forest, where you can walk and breathe clean and fresh air after passing the ski slopes. Travelers with families come here and cannot be afraid of steep slopes, as this resort is designed to educate people without skiing experience.

For the attention of vacationers are presented simple tracks, 5 and 10 km long. In the period from December to March, everyone can ski on the slopes, which are located at an altitude of 2170 m to 2640 m above sea level.

Kartalkaya

This complex is located on the Black Sea. Here, all vacationers with any level of training will be able to get a lot of pleasant impressions. By learning how to ski and mastering the basic trails, you will be able to raise your level and complete trails of medium difficulty. Moreover, here you can go not only on snowboards and skiing, here you can go in for slalom and biathlon. Qualified professionals will be able to tell and show you how to do the training correctly. The tracks are located at an altitude of 1700 m to 2540 m above sea level.

For new sensations

What could be more unique than skiing on the slopes of an inactive volcano? Turkey offers many options for this type of activity. You can choose to ski on the Argei or Erciyes mountains slopes to make your dream come true. However, it should be borne in mind that many tourists come here in winter. Not far from Antalya, you can ride in the Beydaglari mountains. By renting a car and taking your equipment with you, you can go on vacation here with the whole family.

Conclusion

Turkey is famous for its beaches and seaside holidays. However, it can surprise many with its ski resorts, where you can have a fun winter vacation with your family or a group of friends. When choosing a resort, it is worth considering the level of training and after that choose the trails where each vacationer will be comfortable. After skiing, purchasing an all-inclusive package in advance, tourists can spend the evening swimming in the pool and visiting the Turkish bath in hotels.