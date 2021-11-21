Beardmore – WEATHER – A Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning through Monday afternoon.

A low pressure system tracking east will bring snow to the area beginning this morning. Lake effect snow off of lake Nipigon is expected to develop this afternoon as cold northwesterly winds push in behind this low pressure system. The lake effect snow is expected to weaken Monday afternoon.

Weather advisory in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

A total snowfall accumulation near 10 centimetres is possible by Monday evening.

Additionally, strong winds with gusts up to 70 km/h will cause reduced visibilities in blowing snow.