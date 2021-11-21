Washaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Snow, up to ten centimetres of it is headed to Washaho Cree Nation.

Lake effect snow coming off of Hudson Bay is expected to develop overnight and persist through Monday afternoon. These snow squalls will periodically shift across the region, moving off into Hudson Bay by Monday evening.

Under the snow squalls, visibilities will be reduced to near zero due to the combination of heavy falling snow and blowing snow.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Fort Severn

Near zero visibilities expected overnight through Monday afternoon due to snow squalls.

A total snowfall accumulation near 10 centimetres is possible.