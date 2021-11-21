Thunder Bay – NATIONAL Indigenous News – The Haida Nation stands firmly with the Gidimt’en Clan as they uphold Wet’suwet’en law in opposition of the Coastal Gaslink pipeline project on their territory.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Haida Nation says, “In these times of climate crisis and implementation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, along with the commitments made at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), the governments’ actions against Indigenous Title and Rights and climate change are disappointing stumbling blocks on the path to reconciliation.

“The Haida Nation condemns all acts of violence against Indigenous Peoples and ways of life. Indigenous Peoples have called for renewed relationships and equitable systems to address policy brutality, racism in the healthcare system, and dispossession of lands and resources.

“It is time for Canada and BC to put words to action and honour Wet’suwet’en Title throughout the Yintah.”

There have been expressions of support from the Union of British Columbia Indians, and there have also been widespread grassroots support.

Federal Ministers Mark Miller and Patty Hajdu have thus far not issued any statements.

Media coverage of this issue jumped over the past several days as the RCMP arrested three reporters who were embargoed with Wet’suwet’en people on the land.

The images of the RCMP in full combat gear arresting the protestors while British Columbia is in a state of emergency over the flooding and landslides has many questioning the timing of the move by authorities.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Roseanne Archibald has also remained quiet.

What appears to be part of the conflict is that the Hereditary Chiefs and leadership not the Chiefs and Councils under the Indian Act are leading the efforts of resistance to the pipeline.

“We stand with our Wet’suwet’en relatives in exercising their inherent responsibility to protect their sacred headwaters. The use of a militarized police force against unarmed people and the suppression of communications and media are violations of human rights. The world is watching and it is shameful what is happening. Stay Wet’suwet’en Strong,” says Gaagwiis Jason Alsop, President of the Haida Nation.

To our Wet’suwet’en relatives – the Haida Nation will rebuild with you and stand with you to defend your Title and exercise your Rights. We will send people and resources in the coming days.