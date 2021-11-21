Thunder Bay – TECH – Crypto Bitcoin has been struggling to reach the $60,000 plateau over the weekend.

By Sunday evening, at 9:30 PM Eastern time, Bitcoin is trading at $57,751.30, which is down overall.

The crypto has been battling to get back to the expectations many experts have toward what they hope will be major gains by the end of 2021.

Some experts still are projecting a price near $100,000 by the end of 2021.

That price right now seems a long way off. Especially with many people wanting to take their money into purchasing holiday gifts and travel.

Time will tell.