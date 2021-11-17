Thunder Bay – NEWS – Student Transportation in Thunder Bay advises there are more school bus route cancelations.
The following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated. We regret any inconvenience this will cause.
- NORTH 47 servicing Holy Cross AM & PM, Our Lady of Charity AM & PM is cancelled for Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19 due to no driver available
- SOUTH 57 servicing St. Martin AM & PM is cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
- SOUTH 60 servicing St. Martin AM & PM is cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
- SOUTH 63 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM and St. Martin AM & PM is cancelled for Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19 due to no driver available.