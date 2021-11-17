Thunder Bay – COVID-19 – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirm that an outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. Martin Elementary School in Thunder Bay.

At this time, five individuals associated with the school have tested positive for COVID-19. The initial public health investigation has shown that the virus spread among these individuals and some of this happened in the school setting. Others who may have been exposed (high risk contacts) have been contacted by public health. Impacted classes and cohorts have been dismissed.

Public health, the school and school board continue to work together to investigate and manage this situation. Additional measures will be taken as needed. The school remains open at this time.