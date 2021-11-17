GULL BAY FN – NEWS – Gull Bay First Nation (Kiashke Zaaging Anishinaabek) has applied to join the Robinson Superior annuities litigation at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Thunder Bay, Ontario on November 15, 2021. This case is moving into the stage where the Court will determine is the damages owed to First Nations and beneficiaries of the Robinson-Superior Treaty.

Chief Wilfred King says, “Gull Bay First Nation has taken this step today to support the work of the plaintiffs and to ensure that the voices of Gull Bay First Nation and its members are heard. Justice Hennessy’s landmark decision was upheld at the Ontario Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal’s decision represents an important step forward in achieving justice for our people. Since 1850, many others have benefited from the wealth of our land. Justice Hennessy has affirmed what we always believed, that we did not give our land away for a pittance, but expected to genuinely share in the wealth of territory”.

Gull Bay’s Chief and Council will ask that the Court to ensure that our Nation and its members both on and off reserve get a fair share of the damages based on its population when Justice Hennessy first gave her judgment in 2018. It is critical to the Chief and Council that the living members of Gull Bay First Nation see the benefits of both the damages that will be awarded and in the increased future annuities. Chief and Council will also be urging Justice Hennessy to adopt an approach to this case which avoids needless delay and addresses the needs of those Nations who entered into the Robinson Treaty, acknowledging their special relationship with the Crown and all Canadians.

Chief King and the Council call for Canada and Ontario to move quickly to address upholding the rights of all beneficiaries of the Robinson Superior annuities.

Chief King adds, “The time for Canada and Ontario to act is now. Our people have waited for over century for justice. The two governments should settle their differences and make things right for our people. It is contrary to the spirit of reconciliation and the Robinson Superior Treaty that our people are forced to resolve this matter in court given the Court of Appeal’s clear message that the time to resolve this is now through prompt and just negotiations. Until that happens Gull Bay First Nation will stand up for its rights of its members, both on and off reserve”.

The Gull Bay First Nation Chief and Council will provide further updates as this case progresses.