Thunder Bay – Climate – Vancouver is now cut off by road to the rest of Canada. That means goods arriving in Vancouver can not be shipped by transport truck to the rest of Canada on either the Trans-Canada Highway or Highway 5.

The scope of the disaster is coming forward with images of the destruction brought by days of massive rainfall.

The damage to major highways is going to create an economic problem too, as goods travelling by truck into and out of Vancouver are going to be impacted for weeks if not months to come.

Some are saying that the repairs are not likely to happen until next spring at the earliest.

If you have ever travelled Highway 5 in British Columbia in the winter, the amounts of snow that fall will be a factor in any repairs over the winter months.

Helicopter video from today of the extreme damage to the Coquihalla. This highway is not re-opening this winter, and likely not next Spring either. #bcstorm #bcfloods #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/xeervtk17Y — Robin Monks (@RobinMonks) November 16, 2021

The Coquihalla Highway wiped out. And the towns of Princeton and Merritt flooded pic.twitter.com/Amo21QfXok — Jacci Dorran Holowath (@jldorran) November 16, 2021

The Coquihalla highway is completely snapped in two. Surreal to see from the air. #bcstorm #bcfloods @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/IRNUmlsoLl — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 16, 2021

Here’s a further back view of the broken Coquihalla highway — you can see the place where it snapped off on the other side of this fast-moving river. #BCStorm #BCFloods #hopebc pic.twitter.com/YuI3ce7ub2 — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) November 16, 2021

It will likely take weeks, if not months for repairs to this vital infrastructure link.