Flooding Disaster Hits British Columbia

James Murray
Coquilhalla highway
Thunder Bay – Climate – Vancouver is now cut off by road to the rest of Canada. That means goods arriving in Vancouver can not be shipped by transport truck to the rest of Canada on either the Trans-Canada Highway or Highway 5.

The scope of the disaster is coming forward with images of the destruction brought by days of massive rainfall.

The damage to major highways is going to create an economic problem too, as goods travelling by truck into and out of Vancouver are going to be impacted for weeks if not months to come.

Some are saying that the repairs are not likely to happen until next spring at the earliest.

If you have ever travelled Highway 5 in British Columbia in the winter, the amounts of snow that fall will be a factor in any repairs over the winter months.

It will likely take weeks, if not months for repairs to this vital infrastructure link.

 