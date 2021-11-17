Thunder Bay – TECH – Bitcoin is on a rollercoaster ride over the past month. The crypto hit its all-time high a few weeks ago. Now it is hovering around the $60k price over the past two days.

Currently Bitcoin is at $60,249.50 in early morning trading on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

The price fell briefly over the past 24 hours below $60k to $59,000.

The rollercoaster ride could be see sellers seeking to get into the crypto market jump in at the lower prices as there is still a lot of speculation that Bitcoin will climb back up in coming weeks.