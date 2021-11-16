THUNDER BAY, ON – The Thunder Bay Police Services Board (TBPSB) convened for its regular session this morning. Following is a summary of notable items:

Thunder Bay Police Services and Board Budget

The Board received the proposed 2022 operating and capital budgets for the TBPS. Key highlights:

The 2022 net operating budget proposed is $48.8 million. This includes:

• No increase in staff compliment.

• Total personnel services increase of $1.9 million comprised of wage, benefit and overtime increases resulting from contract settlements for uniform, civilian and senior officer staff.

• Purchased services increase of $227,400 relating to partnerships established to deliver the mandate of Project Prevent and Trauma and Violence grants.

The 2022 capital budget proposed is $1,864,400 million for annual equipment renewal and purchases along with a proposed amount of $56 million for the new TBPS facility project.

The Board will refer the matter of grant funding for court security to the City of Thunder Bay’s Intergovernmental Affairs Committee for its advocacy with the Province on grants that are required for the Service. The final TBPS budget will be sent to the City of Thunder Bay for inclusion in their budget deliberations at a later date.

The Board also received and approved the 2022 proposed operating budget for the Thunder Bay Police Service Board of $454,300.00. This budget has been provided to the City of Thunder Bay for inclusion in its 2022 budget process.

Update on OIPRD Recommendations

The Service presented a review of OIPRD recommendations and provided the Board with an update of in-progress and completed recommendations, which included:

• Chief Hauth will be sending a letter to the Province of Ontario requesting a Forensic Pathology Unit in Thunder Bay, per recommendation 29; and

• Culturally significant training will begin for the service in December of 2021, per recommendations 32 and 36.

“Culturally significant training is an extremely important step in addressing recommendations in the OIPRD Report, and I know the Service and the Board take this extremely seriously.” said Board Chair Kristen Oliver. “Training, to begin in December of 2021, signals another significant investment by the Service to continue to improve on delivering appropriate and effective policing in Thunder Bay.”

“Our Call” Video Series

The Board received a presentation regarding a new initiative highlighting the first-hand work of the TBPS. On November 12, 2021, the service premiered a new video which showcases some of the challenging and unusual calls that our officers respond to. “Our Call” episodes are stories told by TBPS officers in their own words.

“Our Call” highlights the Thunder Bay Police Service’s work and share these stories to provide the public with a better understanding of the people who serve and protect the community. Each episode will be available through the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“I would like to thank the Thunder Bay Police Service for its work on the “Our Call” video series,” said Board Chair Kristen Oliver. “I hope this initiative will provide insight and a better understanding of the people who serve and protect the community and the work they do to keep our community safe.”

Board Engagement with the Thunder Bay Police Association

Chair Oliver updated the Board on work that has been undertaken to ensure that the concerns of the Thunder Bay Police Service Association are being addressed. The Board and Chief Hauth are working on enhancing a positive workplace and culture for the Service.

A meeting will be held with the Thunder Bay Police Association and the Board to discuss and address the Association’s concerns in greater detail.

“As a Board, we want to ensure that we are doing everything we can to make our community safe and supporting our workforce. We will make certain that our police officers have everything they need to do their jobs effectively,” says Board Chair Kristen Oliver. “The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is looking forward to continuing to work together with the Thunder Bay Police Association recognizing our many shared common goals. The members put their lives on the line every day to make our community as safe as possible. We would like to express our appreciation for all you do for our community and look forward to continuing to work together.”

Other Matters

• The Board received an update on the Positive Ticket Program, with plans to move forward in the spring of 2022.

• The Thunder Bay Police Service received a request for funding from Community Safety and Well-Being Thunder Bay for the 2021 Mayor’s Community Safety Awards, which was approved.