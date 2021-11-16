Ottawa – POLITICS – Erin O’Toole has moved to stop infighting in the Conservative ranks of the party.

Yesterday, Senator Batters released a video calling down O’Toole.

Today, the Conservative leader kicked Senator Batters out of the Conservative National Caucus.

“Senator Denise Batters has been removed from the Conservative National Caucus,” said O’Toole in a statement released tonight.

“As the Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, I will not tolerate an individual discrediting and showing a clear lack of respect towards the efforts of the entire Conservative caucus, who are holding the corrupt and disastrous Trudeau government to account”.

“Just eight weeks ago, Canadians elected Conservatives to hold Justin Trudeau accountable for his economic mismanagement, and fight the cost of living crisis, skyrocketing inflation, and supply chain issues that are crippling businesses. That is our focus as a team.”

Senator Batters started a petition calling for the party to remove Erin O’Toole as leader.