TORONTO – NEWS – Detective Constable Correia, an officer with 21 years of service has been arrested and criminally charged by the Toronto Police Service.

Toronto Police state that it is alleged:

– On October 4, 2018 a serving Toronto Police Officer was communicating, via a messaging app and telephone, with a man who was the alleged suspect in a York Regional Police drug investigation

– the man offered the officer a sum of money to provide confidential police information

– the officer subsequently provided the man with information

York Regional Police alerted the Toronto Police Service in October 2018 to the alleged conversations and messages. An investigation was immediately launched by The Toronto Police Professional Standards Unit.

That same month, October 2018, Detective Constable Bryan Correia, of Organized Crime Enforcement, was suspended from duty.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, Detective Constable Correia was arrested by the Toronto Police Service and criminally charged with:

1. Breach of Trust

2. Bribery (agree to accept bribe)

Detective Constable Correia is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Old City Hall.

He has also been charged under the Police Services Act with:

1. One count of Breach of Confidence

2. One count of Deceit

3. Two counts of Discreditable Conduct

4. Two counts of Neglect of Duty

Detective Constable Correia has 21 years of service, and remains suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Gordon Broadhead, 41, of Halton Region, was arrested and criminally charged by the Toronto Police Service with:

1. Breach of Trust (counsel to commit)

2. Bribery (offer)

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 11am., at Old City Hall.