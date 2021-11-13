Thunder Bay – ENTERTAINMENT – The 2021 Christmas Parade isn’t going to be happening this year due to COVID-19.

Over the years, it has been a tradition for NetNewsLedger to bring you coverage of the Rotary Christmas Parade.

This year, parade organizers promised that the 2022 Parade will be back bigger and better than ever.

So for 2021, NetNewsLedger is sharing an encore performance of previous Thunder Bay Christmas Parades.

2015 Parade with Kateri Banning and Frank Pullia

2016 Parade with Kateri Banning and Ron Knutski

2017 Parade with hosts James Murray and Amanda Perreault